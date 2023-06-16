Blackburn did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out nine.

Blackburn got in a jam in the second inning after Harold Ramirez reached on a fielding error by Ryan Noda to lead things off. The right-hander then went on to cough up three straight hits, which brought two runs home, before uncharacteristically striking out the side - all swinging, to get out of the inning. He wasn't quite able to make it through six innings but still managed to post a season-high nine strikeouts on the afternoon en route to his fourth consecutive no-decision. He'll look to earn his first win of the season when the A's travel to Cleveland to take on the Guardians next week.