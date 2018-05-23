Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rehab assignment on tap
Blackburn (forearm) is throwing in extended spring training and could begin an official rehab assignment next week according to Athletics head trainer Nick Paparesta, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn has been progressively working his way to health while throwing to hitters over the last several days. It appears he's getting closer to game action, which could leave him poised for a June season debut if he remains free of setbacks.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to throw to hitters Thursday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set for live BP session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart