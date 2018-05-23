Blackburn (forearm) is throwing in extended spring training and could begin an official rehab assignment next week according to Athletics head trainer Nick Paparesta, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn has been progressively working his way to health while throwing to hitters over the last several days. It appears he's getting closer to game action, which could leave him poised for a June season debut if he remains free of setbacks.

