Blackburn (finger) will make a rehab start Friday for Low-A Stockton, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn said that his finger is "totally healed" so it's now about the right-hander building up his endurance to rejoin the Oakland rotation. He also noted that he'll join Triple-A Las Vegas after the rehab start -- assuming everything goes well -- and build up to five innings. There's a very good chance Blackburn is starting games for the A's before the end of April.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws 40 pitches in side session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing off mound Monday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from flat ground Thursday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Opening Day in jeopardy•