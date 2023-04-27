Blackburn's (finger) rehab start scheduled for Sunday was pushed back after experiencing more discomfort with his blister, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This is now the second time Blackburn's finger blister has prevented him from making his next rehab start. He worked his way up to 62 pitches in his most recent start last Sunday, but now that he's experienced multiple setbacks, Blackburn may still be a few weeks away from his season debut.