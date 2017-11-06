Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Reinstated from DL
Blackburn (wrist) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn's season was cut short in August after he took a comebacker off his wrist. The right-hander, who turned in a 3.22 ERA over 58.2 innings last season despite unsightly peripherals (2.5 percent K-BB), should compete for a roster spot in spring training.
