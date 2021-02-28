Blackburn cleared waivers Saturday and will remain in camp as a non-roster invitee, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn and his 5.69 career ERA were unsurprisingly not a hot commodity on waivers. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for Oakland going forward.
