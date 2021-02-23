Blackburn was designated for assignment by Oakland on Tuesday.
Blackburn made just a single start last season, allowing seven of the 14 batters he faced to score while recording just seven outs. With a career 5.69 ERA and a very low 11.9 percent strikeout rate, he's unlikely to generate much interest on the waiver wire. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Oakland to add new signing Mitch Moreland.
