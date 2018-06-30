Blackburn (2-2) got the win against the Indians on Friday, giving up just three hits over 6.1 shutout innings, striking out five and walking one as Oakland eventually prevailed 3-1.

Blackburn had an ugly 8.83 ERA through his first four starts of the season coming into this contest, but he was fantastic against Cleveland in logging his second victory of 2018. His 6.46 ERA is still far from pretty, but that number is a bit skewed thanks to two bad outings where he gave up a combined 14 earned runs. In his other three starts, Blackburn has been solid, yielding just three earned runs with a 12:3 K:BB over 17.1 innings. At this point, it's difficult to say which version of him will show up for a given start, making him an inherently risky fantasy option. He's slated to the take the mound next in a road matchup against this same Indians team on July 6.