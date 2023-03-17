Blackburn (finger) will begin the season on the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn is dealing with a fingernail avulsion on his pitching hand. He is still able to play catch but has to wait for the injury to heal to do anything else and evidently the Athletics anticipate that taking a while. It's not clear at this point how long Blackburn might be sidelined.
