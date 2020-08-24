site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-paul-blackburn-sent-down-by-athletics | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sent down by Athletics
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 24, 2020
at
3:44 pm ET 1 min read
Blackburn was optioned to the Athletics' alternate training site Monday.
Blackburn joined the major-league bullpen Wednesday, but he failed to make an appearance during his time on the active roster. He'll continue to work with the alternate club after right-hander Jordan Weems was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/10/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
07/07/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read