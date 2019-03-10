Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sent to Triple-A
Blackburn was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn threw the ball well early in camp, but he's been sent to Triple-A where he'll open the 2019 campaign. He's surfaced in the major leagues with the Athletics in each of the last two seasons but struggled to a 7.16 ERA with 19 punchouts over 27.2 innings last year.
