Blackburn (7-6) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels.

Blackburn allowed a home run in each of the first four innings, yet he still managed to earn his seventh win of the season. He has had a significant problem with the long ball across his last eight starts, serving up 12 homers in only 39.2 innings. Unsurprisingly, he has an 8.04 ERA in that span. Overall, Blackburn has a 4.28 ERA with an 89:30 K:BB across 111.1 frames on the season.