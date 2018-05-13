Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set for live BP session
Blackburn (forearm) will throw live batting practice at High-A Stockton on May 21, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The fact the announcement comes a full nine days prior to the date is a bit unusual, but it was made directly by manager Bob Melvin. In the interim, Blackburn will presumably continue to throw periodic bullpen sessions the likes of which he completed last Sunday.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start throwing Friday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...