Blackburn (forearm) will throw live batting practice at High-A Stockton on May 21, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The fact the announcement comes a full nine days prior to the date is a bit unusual, but it was made directly by manager Bob Melvin. In the interim, Blackburn will presumably continue to throw periodic bullpen sessions the likes of which he completed last Sunday.

