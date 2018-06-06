Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set for season debut Thursday
Blackburn (forearm) will be activated from the disabled list to start Thursday's series opener against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This confirms why Blackburn was scratched from his scheduled rehab start with High-A Stockton on Tuesday. The right-hander hasn't thrown more than 50 pitches in a rehab outing, so he'll be limited to around 75 pitches in his 2018 big-league debut. Blackburn, who has been sidelined all year with a right forearm strain, posted a 3.22 ERA and 22:16 K:BB across 10 starts (58.2 innings) with the A's last season.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Summoned from rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Slated for 75 pitches in next rehab start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Advances rehab to High-A•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Covers four frames in extended spring start•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to throw to hitters Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...