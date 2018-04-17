Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start throwing Friday
Blackburn (forearm) is expected to begin a throwing program Friday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn was moved to the 60-day disabled list April 5, but he's scheduled to play catch Friday up to a distance of 60 feet. He'll look to progress through his throwing program as he aims for a return by the end of May.
