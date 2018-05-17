Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to throw to hitters Thursday
Blackburn (forearm) will throw to hitters sometime Thursday according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn was originally set to throw a batting practice session next Monday, but the timetable for him to face hitters appears to have been bumped up. The 24-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since late in spring training, and he's apparently been making steady progress since beginning a throwing program in mid-April.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set for live BP session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start throwing Friday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...