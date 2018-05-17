Blackburn (forearm) will throw to hitters sometime Thursday according to manager Bob Melvin, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn was originally set to throw a batting practice session next Monday, but the timetable for him to face hitters appears to have been bumped up. The 24-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since late in spring training, and he's apparently been making steady progress since beginning a throwing program in mid-April.