Blackburn (5-0) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one hit and five walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over the Mariners. He struck out two.

It was a rough showing for the right-hander, who managed to get only 45 of 81 pitches over the plate before exiting, but Seattle couldn't take advantage of all the extra traffic on the basepaths. Blackburn had issued just seven free passes in 42.1 innings coming into the start, so his loss of control doesn't seems like a serious issue for now. He'll take a 1.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB into his next outing.