Blackburn (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday.

Blackburn's progression has been slow since being shut down in early July, but his move to the 60-day disabled doesn't prevent him from returning before the end of the regular season. The 24-year-old remains without a timetable for his return as his throwing program advances slowly. The Athletics needs to create space on the 40-man roster for the acquisition of right-hander Cory Gearrin, prompting the move.

