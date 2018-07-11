Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shut down for a couple weeks
Blackburn (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no structural damage, but he'll still be shut down for a couple weeks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics were hopeful earlier Tuesday that Blackburn would spend minimal time on the shelf, but it now appears as though a return in late July would be an optimistic possibility. Trevor Cahill (Achilles) and Daniel Mengden (foot) could return from the disabled list this week, which could leave Blackburn as the odd man out of the starting rotation, which isn't helped by his 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Hopeful for short DL stint•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heads to DL with elbow issue•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tagged with loss against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rights ship against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for six runs•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes five innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....