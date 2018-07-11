Blackburn (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no structural damage, but he'll still be shut down for a couple weeks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics were hopeful earlier Tuesday that Blackburn would spend minimal time on the shelf, but it now appears as though a return in late July would be an optimistic possibility. Trevor Cahill (Achilles) and Daniel Mengden (foot) could return from the disabled list this week, which could leave Blackburn as the odd man out of the starting rotation, which isn't helped by his 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.