Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shut down from throwing
Blackburn (elbow) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed no structural damage, but he'll still be shut down for a couple weeks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The Athletics were hopeful earlier Tuesday that Blackburn would spend minimal time on the shelf, but it now appears as though a return in July is out of the window. Trevor Cahill (Achilles) and Daniel Mengden (foot) could return from the disabled list this week, which could leave Blackburn as the odd man out of the starting rotation once he's healthy. Blackburn has a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Hopeful for short DL stint•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heads to DL with elbow issue•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tagged with loss against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rights ship against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for six runs•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes five innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...