Blackburn held Toronto to just two hits over seven scoreless innings in Wednesday's no-decision. He struck out three and walked three.

The rookie generated 12 outs on the ground and just one through the air, which is a pretty solid plan of action that's been working out well for him. However, with a pathetic 3.4 K/9, it's going to be impossible for Blackburn to maintain anything even remotely resembling his current 2.25 ERA and 1.06 WHIP; once his BABIP and strand rate normalize, his ratios will skyrocket, making him a fringe fantasy play at best.