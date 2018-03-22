Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Sidelined with forearm tightness
Blackburn is being examined by team doctors Thursday due to forearm tightness, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This might help to explain the shellacking he took in Wednesday's spring game. Regardless of when the injury occurred, it seems like Blackburn will not be ready for the start of the season, though more information should be known in the coming days. As a result of this injury, Daniel Gossett appears to be in line for a rotation spot to begin the season.
