Blackburn (forearm) is scheduled to stretch out to 75 pitches in his next rehab start for High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Jordan Wolf of MLB.com reports.

Blackburn was transferred to the 60-day disabled list back on April 5, but he appears to finally be inching closer to a return. The 24-year-old right-hander pitched to plenty of contact in his first game action since August 2017 on Thursday, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.2 innings against Modesto while throwing 63 pitches overall. Despite the rough outing, manager Bob Melvin describes Blackburn as being "on his way" back to full health after his extended absence, but he may need two more rehab starts at minimum before being deemed ready for activation.