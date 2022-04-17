Blackburn didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.
The right-hander was in line for the win, exiting after 73 pitches (47 strikes) with a 5-2 lead, but the A's bullpen coughed up the lead before Cristian Pache socked a game-winning homer in the top of the ninth inning. Blackburn has looked good in his first two turns through the rotation, posting a 1.80 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through 10 innings, giving him plenty of momentum heading into his next outing.
