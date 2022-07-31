Blackburn registered a no-decision during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox, allowing five hits while striking out four in five scoreless innings.

Blackburn cruised through four easy frames and escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the fifth to submit his second scoreless outing of July. With the top of Chicago's lineup due to bat a third time in the sixth, manager Mark Kotsay opted to pull the 28-year-old at 62 pitches, though Blackburn was effective by tossing 41 strikes with eight whiffs. Blackburn has compiled a 4.15 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 106.1 innings across 20 starts. He's scheduled to pitch again next weekend against San Francisco.