Blackburn didn't factor into the decision Sunday versus the Guardians, throwing seven scoreless innings on three hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Blackburn was excellent in his first start of the season, retiring his first 12 batters and giving up no extra-base hits. He got out of a jam in the fifth inning, getting Gabriel Arias to fly out with the bases loaded. Despite the impressive outing, Blackburn didn't get the win after the Athletics bullpen surrendered three runs on three hits, a hit-by-pitch and a fielding error in the eighth frame. Blackburn will have an opportunity to build on his scoreless debut with tentative matchups against the Tigers and Nationals scheduled for his next two starts.