Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Starting first game of twin bill
Updating a previous report, Blackburn will be promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn had previously been slated to go in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, but he'll toe the rubber in the matinee instead. The right-hander will be making his first big-league appearance of 2019 after logging 11 starts with the Aviators thus far this season.
