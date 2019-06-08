Blackburn (0-1) gave up five runs over three innings as he took the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Texas on Saturday, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out four.

The Rangers jumped on Blackburn right away, picking up three runs in the first inning on two hits and a sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old then allowed two more runs on a Nomar Mazara homer in the third inning. The right-hander was making his first appearance of the season and this effort leaves him with an ERA of 15.00.