Blackburn (finger) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Sunday. He struck out three.

Blackburn worked up to 62 pitches, but with only 37 finding the strike zone, it's evident that was largely due to control issues. The right-hander surrendered a two-run home run to Mickey Moniak among his six hits, and he's now allowed seven runs (six earned) on 15 hits and three walks across 7.1 frames in his three rehab appearances. Blackburn likely lines for at least one more start with the Aviators before he's deemed fit for his 2023 big-league debut.