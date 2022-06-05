Blackburn (5-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Blackburn has now lost consecutive starts, and Saturday's was his shortest outing of the year. He was limited to 73 pitches (45 strikes) as the Red Sox rallied for four runs between the third and fourth innings. The right-hander's recent struggles have his ERA up to 2.62 with a 1.06 WHIP and a 44:14 K:BB through 58.1 innings across 11 starts. He's projected for a road start versus the Guardians next week.