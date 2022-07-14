Blackburn (6-5) took the loss against Texas on Wednesday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out four batters.

Blackburn didn't give up any extra-base hits in the contest, but Texas took advantage of his poor control to hand him the defeat. The right-hander threw only 55 of 101 pitches for strikes and issued four free passes -- the second-most he's given up in a game this season. Three of the walks came in the first inning, when the Rangers scored all five of their runs against him. Blackburn started off the season incredibly strong, but he's begun to fade of late. Over his past six starts, he's posted a 6.46 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 30.2 innings.