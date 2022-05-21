Blackburn didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Blackburn had trouble with the top of the Los Angeles order, putting on a season-high eight baserunners and ultimately falling one out short of his fifth win. The 28-year-old walked two batters for the second straight start after issuing three free passes total through his first six turns. A 2.29 FIP confirms Blackburn's 1.91 ERA, and he ranks 12th in MLB with both an 0.99 ERA and 4.86 K/BB. He lines up to face Seattle next week.