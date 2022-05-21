Blackburn didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 4-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Blackburn had trouble with the top of Los Angeles' order in putting on a season-high eight baserunners and ultimately fell one out short of his fifth win. The 28-year-old required 94 pitches despite failing to log five innings and induced just 11 swinging strikes while walking two batters for the second straight start after issuing only three free passes through his first six turns. A 2.29 FIP confirms Blackburn's 1.91 ERA, and he ranks 12th in MLB with both an 0.99 ERA and 4.86 K/BB. He's scheduled to take the mound midweek for a matchup with Seattle.