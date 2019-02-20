Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tabbed to start spring opener
Blackburn will start the Athletics' first Cactus League game Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
There's a decent chance the game gets rained out, but if it goes on as planned, Blackburn will toe the rubber first for Oakland. This is especially encouraging given that the right-hander missed the seance half of the 2018 season due to elbow tendinitis. With his health woes seemingly behind him, Blackburn can focus on winning a major-league rotation spot, though that's hardly a guarantee given his 4.48 career ERA in the majors and the wealth of starting pitchers in camp for Oakland.
