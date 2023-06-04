Blackburn did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Blackburn held Miami to two runs through four innings before Garrett Cooper blasted a three-run homer in the fifth. Through his first two starts this season, Blackburn's allowed six runs on 11 hits with a 9:4 K:BB over nine innings. He's currently scheduled to face the Brewers in his next outing.