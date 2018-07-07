Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tagged with loss
Blackburn (2-3) surrendered six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings Friday as he took the loss to the Indians.
Blackburn was spotted an early two-run lead, but he gave up three runs in the third and two in the fifth, exiting with a 6-3 deficit. He's been inconsistent through six starts, as he put together a stellar outing in his last start (no runs through 6.1 innings) but he sits with a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a .300 batting average against through 27.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rights ship against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for six runs•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for first loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Strong in 2018 debut•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Activated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...