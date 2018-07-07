Blackburn (2-3) surrendered six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings Friday as he took the loss to the Indians.

Blackburn was spotted an early two-run lead, but he gave up three runs in the third and two in the fifth, exiting with a 6-3 deficit. He's been inconsistent through six starts, as he put together a stellar outing in his last start (no runs through 6.1 innings) but he sits with a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with a .300 batting average against through 27.2 innings this season.