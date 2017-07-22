Blackburn (1-1) gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets. He also recorded a strikeout.

The rookie's most glaring mistake was the mammoth two-run home run he surrendered to Michael Conforto in the third. Blackburn was serviceable but somewhat on the inefficient side otherwise, throwing only 43 of 76 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old has gotten into at least the sixth inning in all four of his starts -- with Friday's being his shortest thus far -- and he still sports a solid 2.88 ERA despite having next to no strikeout upside (nine whiffs over 25.0 innings). He'll look to secure his second victory when he faces the Blue Jays on the road next Wednesday.