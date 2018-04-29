Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet
Blackburn (forearm) has progressed to throwing from 90 feet, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Blackburn has been dealing with a right forearm strain since mid-March and has been progressing slowly but surely. The 24-year-old could begin throwing off the mound when the Athletics return to Oakland next weekend, and a return in late May from the 60-day disabled list remains possible.
