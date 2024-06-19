Blackburn (foot) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Thursday will mark the first time Blackburn has thrown off a mound since he landed on the injured list May 13 due to a fracture in his right foot. He isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, but a more precise return timeline for the 30-year-old may emerge after he throws a few additional bullpen sessions and progresses to facing live hitters.