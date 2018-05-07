Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throws bullpen Sunday
Blackburn (forearm) threw off a mound for the first time in his rehab Sunday, Michael Wagaman of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn had worked up to throwing from 90 feet earlier in the week. The 24-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since late in spring training, but recent developments have manager Bob Melvin encouraged. "He is on the mound so there's a natural progression that we go through to get them ready to go pitch rehab games," Melvin said. "It's still a little bit of a progression but the fact that he's throwing off the mound is very encouraging."
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Bullpen session Sunday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Feels good following throwing session•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Set to start throwing Friday•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Waiting to resume throwing•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....