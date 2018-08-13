Blackburn (elbow) played catch Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn managed to participate in some light throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list July 8 due to right elbow lateral epicondylitis. After being shut down from pitching for over a month, he'll need to toss a few bullpens and face live hitters before the Athletics can send him out on a rehab assignment, although manager Doug Melvin is hopeful that Blackburn will toe the rubber prior to the conclusion of the 2018 season. More updates on his status should emerge as he continues to take steps in his throwing program.

