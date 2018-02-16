Blackburn (wrist) is fully healthy heading into 2018 and will be looking to secure a spot in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of The Mercury News reports.

Blackburn was able to toss his first bullpen session of the spring camp Friday, and felt no ill effects from a right wrist injury that caused him to end last year prematurely. The right-hander was struck by a line drive against the Orioles in August, and was forced to shut instead of rushing through a recovery since the team was well out of playoff contention. In 10 starts, he posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP and a 22:16 K:BB over 58.2 innings. Moving forward, he will be competing with a bunch of others for one of three spots left in the rotation behind Sean Manaea and Kendall Graveman. Even if he's able to secure a spot in the rotation, Blackburn's inability to strike batters out significantly limits any upside in the fantasy realm.