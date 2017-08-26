Play

Blackburn will get a CT scan on his right hand Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Blackburn was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, and while preliminary tests revealed no structural damage, the A's want to send him for additional tests to make sure there is no hairline fracture. A more concrete timetable for his return should materialize once the test results are known.

