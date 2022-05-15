Blackburn gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader agains the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

Blackburn certainly pitched well enough to earn his fifth win of the season, but he didn't get the run support. It helped his cause that Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon began the contest on the bench. Blackburn now ranks fifth in the majors with a 1.67 ERA, behind Pablo Lopez, Nestor Cortes, Miles Mikolas and Justin Verlander.