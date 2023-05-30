Blackburn allowed one run on four hits and two walks over four innings during Monday's win over Atlanta. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Blackburn made his season debut Monday after posting a brutal 7.50 ERA through 18 minor-league rehab innings. After allowing a run in the first inning, he settled in for a strong outing, though he needed 81 pitches to get through four frames. Blackburn forced 12 whiffs, which would tie the second-highest total he produced during the 2022 season. The 29-year-old righty is projected to start in Miami this weekend.