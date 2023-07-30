Blackburn (2-2) allowed two runs on nine hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rockies.

Blackburn matched his season high in giving up nine hits, but he was able to escape Colorado relatively unscathed. This was his second quality start of the season, and it was also the second time he's completed six frames. The right-hander trimmed his ERA to 4.83 with a 1.57 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through 54 innings over 11 games (10 starts). He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next weekend.