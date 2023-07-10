Blackburn (illness) was charged with a blown save in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning of relief. He struck out one.

After being scratched from Saturday's start due to illness, Blackburn was afforded some relief work before the All-Star break and didn't fare well. The right-hander needed 39 pitches to get through his one frame, which started off on the wrong foot with a solo home run by Adam Duvall and eventually also included a game-tying Christian Arroyo RBI double. Blackburn will now have several days of rest before returning to action in his usual rotation role, and he'll be aiming to improve on the 5.73 ERA and 1.68 WHIP he's generated over the 22 innings covering his last five appearances (four starts).