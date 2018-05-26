Athletics' Peter Bayer: Traded to A's on Friday

Bayer was traded from the Rays on Friday in exchange for reliever Wilmer Font.

Bayer was 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA with High-A Charlotte over five appearances before being shipped to extended spring training April 23. A ninth-round selection of the Rays in 2016, the 24-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 40 career minor-league appearances, 11 of them starts. Bayer has boasted elite strikeout upside thus far, generating a 12.7 K/9 over 103.2 innings.