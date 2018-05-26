Athletics' Peter Bayer: Traded to A's on Friday
Bayer was traded from the Rays on Friday in exchange for reliever Wilmer Font.
Bayer was 0-0 with an 18.00 ERA with High-A Charlotte over five appearances before being shipped to extended spring training April 23. A ninth-round selection of the Rays in 2016, the 24-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 40 career minor-league appearances, 11 of them starts. Bayer has boasted elite strikeout upside thus far, generating a 12.7 K/9 over 103.2 innings.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.