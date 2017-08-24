Play

Athletics' Rafael Rincones: Traded to Athletics

Rincones was traded to the A's in exchange for Rajai Davis, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Rincones, who is just 18-years-old, is hitting .258/.373/.369 with eight steals through 57 games in the Dominican Summer League this season. While he's flashed some potential, he's still multiple years away from potentially reaching the majors.

