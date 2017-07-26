Athletics' Rajai Davis: Draws third straight start in center field
Davis will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Davis will make his third consecutive start and second straight against right-handed pitching with Jaycob Brugman (neck) hurting. The Athletics are still labeling Brugman as day-to-day, so assuming he shows enough improvement to avoid a DL stint, Davis' run of regular playing time could be short lived. Davis should still remain a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching once Brugman is healthy.
