Davis will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Davis will make his third consecutive start and second straight against right-handed pitching with Jaycob Brugman (neck) hurting. The Athletics are still labeling Brugman as day-to-day, so assuming he shows enough improvement to avoid a DL stint, Davis' run of regular playing time could be short lived. Davis should still remain a fixture in the lineup against left-handed pitching once Brugman is healthy.